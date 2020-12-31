Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.35

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $221.35 and traded as high as $237.27. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) shares last traded at $235.30, with a volume of 7,493,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.75 ($3.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The company has a market capitalization of £22.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.35.

In other news, insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04). Insiders purchased a total of 70,557 shares of company stock worth $14,886,919 over the last three months.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

