Terence R. Montgomery Sells 2,400 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.88 and a beta of 1.78. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

