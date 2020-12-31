Tendies (TEND) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.90 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Tendies has a total market cap of $413,658.59 and approximately $21.90 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00564941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00161119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307487 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049654 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,956,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,556,670 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

