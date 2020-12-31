Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €1.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ETR:TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. Tele Columbus AG has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The firm has a market cap of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

