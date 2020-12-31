Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Gap Down to $118.80

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.80, but opened at $115.20. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $119.61, with a volume of 358,104 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £213.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.08.

About Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

