TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.23

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $121.07, with a volume of 741638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

