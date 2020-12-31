Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48). 87,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 68,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 276.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £153.99 million and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

