Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0597 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00436933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,144,047 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.