Syntropy (NOIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and $1.46 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

