SynLev Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. SynLev has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $484,659.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00130361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00569148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00162955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00050130 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

