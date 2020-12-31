Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $9.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

