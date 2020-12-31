Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Kermit Nolan Sells 5,745 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.