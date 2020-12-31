Swipe (SXP) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002466 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last week, Swipe has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $58.62 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00181679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00563228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306433 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00085565 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,136,975 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

