Swerve One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00130781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00565895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00163478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00302453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,068,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,466,835 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

