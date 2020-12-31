SVB Leerink Weighs in on Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($4.12) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

