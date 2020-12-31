Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Trevor Hallam Sells 2,393 Shares

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,778.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93.

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.58. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.