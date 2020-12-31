SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading Up 5.6%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 984,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 434,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $264.66 million, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 1.66.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.65%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

