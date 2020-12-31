Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Trading Down 1.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 85,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 254,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

