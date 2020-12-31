Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 8.9%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 6,436,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,642,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $183,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.