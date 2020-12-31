Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading 8.1% Higher

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.31. 3,081,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,632,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

