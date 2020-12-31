Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.77. 4,429,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,211,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

Specifically, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock valued at $513,788,623. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

