Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $67.40 on Monday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $34,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

