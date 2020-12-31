Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

