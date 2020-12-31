Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMMCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

