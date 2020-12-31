Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INN. BidaskClub cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

