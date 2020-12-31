STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $285.26

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.26 and traded as high as $308.00. STV Group plc (STVG.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 730 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get STV Group plc (STVG.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £139.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

STV Group plc (STVG.L) Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for STV Group plc (STVG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group plc (STVG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.