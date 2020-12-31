Stryker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 976 call options.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.68. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.48.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

