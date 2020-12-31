Strs Ohio Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,520,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,237 shares of company stock worth $16,618,099 over the last quarter.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

