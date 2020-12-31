Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.