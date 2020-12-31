Strs Ohio Has $252,000 Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of IRadimed worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IRadimed by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 549,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRadimed by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IRadimed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.20. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

