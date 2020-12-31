Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

