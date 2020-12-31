STRAKS Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $34,926.70 and $269.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,129.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $741.31 or 0.02544873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00426893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.01186924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00536202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00219538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

