Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,621 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 568% compared to the average daily volume of 1,890 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

