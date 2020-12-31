Stilo International (LON:STL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Shares of Stilo International Plc (LON:STL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $8.00. Stilo International shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 629,977 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

About Stilo International (LON:STL)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stilo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stilo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.