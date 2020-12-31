stETH (Lido) Trading Up 26.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $707.26 or 0.02465213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $93,453.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00571462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00156094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00306180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00050300 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.