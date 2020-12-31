Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,639,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.