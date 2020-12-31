Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $11.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.