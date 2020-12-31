Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $11.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

