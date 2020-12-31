State Street Corp Sells 22,806 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

CMCM stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.48. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.