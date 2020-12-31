State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 11,774 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

