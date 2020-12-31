State Street Corp Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $469.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

