State Street Corp Has $155,000 Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.10. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,017.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

