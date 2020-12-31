Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Starpharma Company Profile
