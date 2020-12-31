Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

