Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $204.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2020 and 2021.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $3,003,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

