Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

SXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

SXI opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $950.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

