Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) Shares Gap Down to $59.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $56.50. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) shares last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 531,406 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.76. The firm has a market cap of £243.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

