STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.35 Million

Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post sales of $44.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.40 million and the lowest is $43.30 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $38.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $161.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.72 million to $162.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.34 million, with estimates ranging from $200.19 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 237,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,594. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

