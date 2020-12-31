Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 82,115 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $466,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

