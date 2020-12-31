Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $80.91.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

