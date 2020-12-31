Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $231,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,205.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,073.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,214.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,864.31.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

