Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,724 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaman by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.64 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.27 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

